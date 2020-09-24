Jared Kushner addresses AIPAC for the first time

Senior Adviser to the President Jared Kushner addressed members of AIPAC for the first time recently, the Jewish Insider reported.

Kushner, who has helped shape the Trump Administration's Middle East policy since President Trump took office in January 2017, had not addressed the pro-Israel lobbying group as a member of the administration before.

He spoke with members of AIPAC in an off-the-record webcast, a White House official stated. The webcast was part of AIPAC's “ongoing speaker series” which features speakers from the administration as well as Congressmen from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

According to the report, Kushner spoke about the Trump Administration's vision for peace in the Middle East, US arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the signing of the normalization deal with Israel, and the administration's policy on Iran.

Kushner's address to AIPAC members comes shortly after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a peace treaty with Israel to normalize relations with the Jewish State. The treaty, which has been dubbed the Abraham Accords, is the first of its kind between Israel and an Arab state since the 1994 peace treaty with Jordan.