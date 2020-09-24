'I recovered from COVID and then got infected again'

Young woman becomes infected with coronavirus for the second time after having fully recovered two months earlier. 'The doctor was in shock'

Shira Hillel from Beit Shemesh recovered from the coronavirus about two months ago. This week, she discovered that the disease had struck her again. She did not need a coronavirus test to realize that she was infected again, having recognized the muscle aches she had experienced in the past.

Yesterday, Shira received the test results which confirmed her suspicions: she was indeed infected with the coronavirus a second time after having previously recovered from the virus.

Shira spoke to Arutz Sheva about the doctor's shock upon seeing her test results and of the weakness she has experienced as a result of the coronavirus.

"I did not believe it would come back," she said. "There are so many rumors, but you think that they are probably untrue, except it happened. I got infected again."

She told of the first time she had contracted the virus. "I felt good, except for the muscle aches I had for a few days and a lack of taste and smell, but other than that I had nothing else," she said. "This time, because it was very similar to last time, I recognized it straight away. That's why I immediately suspected that maybe it had come back to me. I have headaches now."

She said, "I always made sure to walk around with a mask on. But I naturally felt it was no problem to go to a place with a lot of people and said: 'well, I have nothing to worry about. Everyone here is at risk, but I am not', That's what's in our heads: everyone is immune and we can act like normal."

She also has an explanation. "I realized that the body on the one hand develops antibodies and on the other hand the body is very very weak after this period and is sensitive to a lot of a lot of things," she said. "It severely damages the corona immune system. The iron is low, there is severe hair loss. It does not pass even after it passes, so it makes sense to become infected again. It is rare and the doctor who called me was shocked when she informed me about it. It seems that the wheel has come full circle since the corona has been here for a long time."

Shira wanted to convey a message. "I think one should not believe all the rumors because there is absolutely no evidence," she said. "Take care of yourself, even those who went through it should just stay home. With how difficult this lockdown is, there is no other choice."