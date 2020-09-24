Parents accuse prestigious high school of anti-Israel content

According to the parents, students studying history were taught sections of the "Dual Narrative" textbook, banned by Ministry of Education.

A group of parents of students from the prestigious "Leyada" Hebrew University Secondary School accused the school of pushing far-Left content to the students.

The group of parents, which requested to remain anonymous out of fear of blowback against their children, said that they were shocked to learn from their children that their teachers were promoting material with a clear left-wing agenda.

According to the parents, students studying history were taught sections of the "Dual Narrative" textbook, which was banned by Israel's Ministry of Education. The textbook offers a view of Zionism from the Palestinian Arab narrative, which presents Israel as an occupying state that violates the rights of Palestinian Arabs.

According to the parents, a teacher referred to Hamas as a legitimate organization while another teacher labelled right-wing Israeli civil society organizations as "despicable."

The parents raised the issue with the Education Ministry but never received a response.

Matan Peleg, CEO of the Zionist watchdog organization Im Tirtzu that has been a leading advocate against politicization in the education system, called on Education Minister Yoav Gallant to intervene.

"There is no place for anti-Zionist content in Israel's education system," said Peleg. "The future of the state is dependent on the society's belief in the justness of its path, and any attempt to undermine this harms the very foundation of the state."

Peleg added: "We are calling on Education Minister Yoav Galant to immediately intervene and stop this disgrace, to find out how this prohibited content came to be taught at the school, and to impose disciplinary measures on whoever violates the guidelines of the Education Ministry."