"Just not Bibi" or "The worse the better"

How has the "liberal" media managed to turn successful leaders into unscrupulous monsters in the eyes of millions of people? Op-ed.

The creators of the progressive Agitprop had good mentors. We know who said 'if you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth'.

My youth in the Soviet Union was haunted by one question: how and why the masses of educated people were ready to follow madmen like Lenin and Hitler?

By that time Soviet propaganda (like the Soviet leaders) was a self-parody and could not address this question. I was able to find the answer later in Israel, while witnessing what is happening nowadays here and in the United States.



The fanatical hatred of the radical left elite towards Netanyahu has origins in his unwillingness to "end the occupation" and his reluctance to turn the "Jewish State" into a non-Jewish "State for all its citizens."

What is the secret of success of the progressive Agitprop apparatus created by the "liberal democracies"? How did the American and Israeli media manage to establish an atmosphere of pathological hatred towards Trump and Netanyahu in a huge section of society, yet again, among people who seem to be intelligent, educated and successful?

There is no doubt that both leaders are not the ideal statesmen. They are not King Solomon or Marcus Aurelius. They do have an abundancy of personal flaws; they are pompous, not selective in their entourage, prone to narcissism and political manipulation.

At the same time, objectively, they are successful managers who ensured the economic well-being of their countries: Netanyahu is the only prime minister in recent decades who, after an era of mass terror, endless conflicts and internal strife (remember Oslo and the eviction from Gush Katif), has restored a sense of security, tranquility and civil peace to his fellow citizens.

In Israel's creeping coup d'etat, I mentioned that the fanatical hatred of the radical left elite towards Netanyahu has origins in his unwillingness to "end the occupation" and his reluctance to turn the "Jewish State" into a non-Jewish "State for all its citizens" (the Israeli left's euphemism for non-Jewish) Had he agreed to proceed with the disengagement in Judea and Samaria, like the former "Likudniks" - Ariel Sharon, Tzipi Livni and Ehud Olmert, his "sins" would have been forgotten immediately.

As for Trump, he is hated by the globalist elite for his desire to preserve the uniqueness of American democracy and the power of the USA and his decisive desire to prevent the destruction of that great country by globalist, postmodern culture with its neo-Marxist perversions.

So how has the "liberal" media managed to turn successful leaders into unscrupulous monsters in the eyes of millions of people?

Mein Kampf provides practical advice on how to make propaganda as effective as possible: "…its (the great majority's) thought and conduct are ruled by sentiment rather than by sober reasoning. This sentiment, however, is not complex, but simple and consistent. It is not highly differentiated, but has only the negative and positive notions of love and hatred, right and wrong, truth and falsehood."

We find a similar postulate in Lenin's prescriptions: its essence is extreme simplicity. There are nations striving for happiness, brotherhood, equality and freedom, on the one hand, and there are "dark forces", on the other. This is a clear Manichean world: black and white, good and evil, treacherous Jews and noble Aryans, working proletarians and vampire capitalists. The very fact that a handful of sectarians - Nazis and Communists – was able to literally zombify Russia and Germany in an extremely short time confirms the success of this approach.

How was the brainwashing executed in practice? I would highlight a few key points, although I assume there are more.

- Purposefulness.

The charge is directed towards one class, group or (in our case) a specific person. All his actions, by definition, are presumably bad. If, for example, Netanyahu imposes a coronavirus lockdown, it is terrible, because it leads to an inevitable economic disaster. If he lifts the quarantine, then it is even worse, because it leads to an outbreak of a pandemic and, again, as a result, an economic disaster.

If he does not provide economic aid to the victims of the temporal lockdown, it is monstrous. If he does provide it, it is doubly monstrous since the amount is ridiculously insignificant and looks like a public slap in the face of those in need.

If he establishes diplomatic relations with the UAE, it hurts Israel's security and undermines the balance of power in the Middle East, since this tiny Arabic country receives last generation American aircrafts.

The fact that the police don't fine quarantine violators is bad. But it is even worse if it uses force against those who are fined.

Well, the agreements with the Arab princedoms are good. But… Bibi is not a legitimate premier-minister. And how dare he go to Washington to drink champagne after having quarantined all country?!

The situation with Trump is identical. If he refrains from using force against the rioters, this is the evidence of the ineffectiveness of his management. If he insists on using force, then he is perceived as a dictator and racist, deaf to the cry of the suffering and discriminated people.

Moreover, both Bibi and Trump are to blame for all the problems in their countries: for racism, anti-Semitism and sexism, social injustices and teenage crime, assaults of psychopaths, the crisis of culture, the rise in traffic accidents, etc.

"Every change that is made in the subject of a propagandist message must always emphasize the same conclusion. The leading slogan must, of course, be illustrated in many ways and from several angles, but in the end one must always return to the assertion of the same formula" (Mein Kampf).

- Demonization.

Both leaders are not just losers or selfish proud men. They are merciless and unprincipled Demiurges, leading a swarm of archons. Together they are plotting insidious plans, such as the "Deal of the Century", to finally enslave and bring the humiliated Palestinian Arabs to their knees.

They conspire with other demons as Trump did with Putin; like Trump they contribute to global warming and sexism; and most importantly, they are eager to destroy democracy! They are corrupt to the bone; they are the embodiment of Bolshevik and Nazi cartoons of capitalists and Jews, weaving a web of conspiracies against virtuous but unfortunate peoples.

- Hysteria.

The emotional aspect is crucial, because, as we know, "thought and conduct are ruled by sentiment rather than by sober reasoning".

Every day TV screens show us sobbing fathers deprived of their income (even though they will receive the benefits for a year in advance) and desperate businessmen who are left "without a business" because of "Bibi’s dirty intrigues", he who is only interested in litigation.

We see hysterical beauticians; artists claiming that "Bibi is destroying the culture"; musicians who are on the verge of committing suicide because they cannot perform at weddings, and weeping couples who are not allowed to wed in front of 500 people.

We see people in deep depression because they cannot travel abroad and shop in "duty free"; demobilized soldiers who cannot earn extra money as waiters in hotels; teenagers who are deprived of the opportunity to go to bars and dance parties; Hasidim who are not allowed to go to Uman.

All of them, as one, are pointing fingers and blaming one person - the prime minister, who plunged them into hell under the pretext of an invented pandemic. The whole country is sobbing.

And the highbrow specialist at the same TV studios repeatedly claims that there is no pandemic, there has not been and will not be one. All these atrocities, these crimes are committed by him with one purpose only - to assert absolute power of rulers and destroy democracy.

The media and the leftist opposition support anti-government demonstrations ("Democracy is in deadly danger!", isn't it?).

Mass demonstrations inevitably lead to mass infection.

Mass infection leads to economic crisis.

Crisis in its turn leads to chaos and anarchy that undermines the government.

“The worse the better” as taught by Vladimir Lenin.

Alexander Maistrovoy is the author of “Agony of Hercules or a Farewell to Democracy (Notes of a Stranger)”, Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.