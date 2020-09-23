26 terror suspects arrested in Judea and Samaria

In recent nights, IDF fighters have arrested 26 Arabs suspected of involvement in terrorism and possession of illegal weapons.

During an arrest operation by IDF fighters in cooperation with the Shin Bet and the Border Police in the city of Ramallah and other villages in the area of ​​the Binyamin Regional Brigade, the soldiers arrested a number of terrorist operatives, including a senior member of the Palestinian Arab Islamic Jihad terror group.

Also, during searches by IDF fighters to locate illegal weapons in the village of Bir Zeit in the area of ​​the Binyamin Regional Brigade and in the village of Samua in the area of ​​the Yehuda Regional Brigade, the fighters located two homemade "Carlo" weapons.

Deputy Commander of the Shimshon Battalion, Major Yoni Bachar commented that "The fighters work day and night and do everything necessary to ensure security for the Jewish People."