Senior Israeli delegation flies to Bahrain for peace treaty talks

Delegation travels to Bahrain for talks on drafting comprehensive peace treaty between countries.

A senior Israeli delegation today traveled to Bahrain for talks on the drafting of the comprehensive peace treaty between the countries, Israeli officials told Walla News' Barak Ravid.

The visit of the Israeli delegation to Manama was agreed upon during a phone call yesterday between Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Bin Issa Al-Khalifa.

The Israir flight made an historic achievement by becoming the first Israeli airline to ever land at Bahrain International Airport, reports Ynet.

The flight lasted about two hours and 20 minutes, including a delay time in the skies of Israel, probably due to waiting for permission to cross from the Jordanians needed before entering Saudi airspace.