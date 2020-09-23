

Former Iraqi PM: We can't defend ourselves; we need presence of American, foreign forces Former Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi calls Iraqi army 'entirely ineffective'. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Reuters Protesters on the outskirt of Kerbala, Iraq Former Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi said in an interview on Zagros TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) that Iraq is incapable of defending itself, that it should cooperate with the international coalition, that the Iraqi army is entirely ineffective, and that Iraq needs the presence of American and other foreign forces, reported the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).



