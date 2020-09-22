Dawn of the living American dead

In 1997, as the fictional Luke Skywalker was bearing down for the final and desperate bombing run in the depressed alley of the Empire’s Death Star, in the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope, Episode IV, the evil Darth Vader who was attempting to lock his guns onto Luke’s ship said, “The Force is strong with this one.”

The malignant force of Darth Vader’s Empire was attempting to snuff out the good force Luke Skywalker.

On September 6, 2017, non-fictional Judge Amy Coney Barrett was testifying at her confirmation hearing for a seat on the 7th circuit appellate court to provide this country a great public service, but Democrat Senator, Diane Feinstein worried that Barrett’s Catholic beliefs would jeopardize leftist decisions.

Feinstein stated publicly at the hearing, "the dogma lives loudly within you, and that is a concern."

Just as Luke successfully destroyed the Death Star, Ms. Barrett was successfully confirmed for the 7th Circuit. And what Diane Feinstein tacitly admitted by her question is the existence of a woke messianic religious virus that has infected the US left, where if you don’t tick off every box of their extreme theories you are somehow evil, and must be cancelled, or worse.

Donald Trump’s election as President caused this political virus to drop its benign mask and show its true intent: to destroy the United States of America.

Go onto the interne and Google “BLM violence videos” or, “Antifa violence videos.” What you will see is raw brutish zombie-like looks and violence the likes of which the world hasn’t seen in developed countries since the brown shirts of Hitler’s Sturmabteilung or SA, aka the Brown Shirts.

Brutish white and black Americans are violently storming the streets and rampaging and threatening anyone who refuses to chant “Blacks Lives Matter” or raise their fist in a Black Power fist.

Where did this BLM/Antifa malignant and evil false righteousness come from? It has come from the very heart of the Democrat Party that has transformed long time “political issues” into a new Woke religion where if you don't subscribe to every detail of radical thinking, you are a racist homophobe who must be eradicated. The Democrats have elevated a political divide into a Civil War divide where Republicans/conservatives are branded evil traitors.

Is "evil traitors" a bit strong? Let’s go to easily the most important Democrat in the country, third-in-line for Presidential succession, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. What did Nanny Pelosi say about her Republican “colleagues” and President Trump when they disagreed about her mail-in-voting?

About three weeks ago, on August 24, 2020, when asked about the mail-in-balloting issue, Nancy Pelosi said, "The Russians were there and they are there now 24/7 trying to interfere in our election, but they're not the only ones.., We've taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our honoring of the Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States."

So, there you have it, President Trump and all Republican Congressmen and Senators are traitors, violating their oath of office to protect this country, and are labelled “domestic enemies.”

No Democrat challenged Pelosi’s vile slander of the President and Republican Senators and Congressmen. Congressman Steve Scalise, who was almost fatally wounded by a Leftist at a Republican baseball practice, said, "There's no place for that hyper-charged language that she uses. You know, ‘Enemies of the state,’ and all of this. I mean, like that's the hyper-charged language led to that crazed gunman coming out trying to kill every Republican on the ball field. Why don't we focus on the issues? They don't want to talk about issues.”

Congressman Scalise’s question, “Why don’t we focus on the issues?” is of no interest to the Democrats. They believe their rhetoric is the new gospel truth (according to Marx, Engels, BLM, or whatever). It isn't rhetoric, it is their actual true core belief and they mean it. Cong. Steve Scalse, these Democrats really mean you are a “domestic enemy,” and you, Cong. Steve Scalise, need to be eliminated if they gain the power to do so.

When the BLM and Antifa mobsters heard Speaker Pelosi call all Republicans “domestic enemies,” it validated every act of murder violence, bedlam, mayhem, and looting that they have perpetrated on this countryt. If Republicans are deemed “domestic enemies” by the highest-ranking Democrat in the United States, what isn’t legitimate against this band of “domestic enemies” and their supporters? In plain language, Speaker Pelosi declared open season on any Republican wearing a MAGA hat or a “Trump 2020” sign.

And, the tragedy was most Republicans duck-and-covered instead of banding together to beat back Speaker Pelosi's criminal incitement to riot. Under Federal law (18 U.S.C.A. § 875) it is an offense to transmit “in interstate or foreign commerce any communication containing … any threat to injure the person of another”; Federal statute, 18 U.S.C. § 879, says that anyone who “knowingly and willfully threatens to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon ... a major candidate for the office of President” is guilty of a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, and 18 U.S. Code § 373.Solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

Instead of attacking Wokist Pelosi, most Republicans remained in their safe spaces leaving the Americans who vote for them exposed to the sure-to-follow violence.

A new violent Awokalyptic force has taken hold of the Democrat Party. If Republican Congressmen and Senators don’t stop blaming Trump and start defending America and their voters, there will not be an America left to defend.

Mark Langfan is Chairman of Americans for a Safe Israel (AFSI) and specializes in security issues, has created an original educational 3d Topographic Map System of Israel to facilitate clear understanding of the dangers facing Israel and its water supply. It has been studied by US lawmakers and can be seen at www.marklangfan.com.