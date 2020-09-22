Tree collapses on young woman in Bnei Brak; condition critical

19-year-old woman seriously injured by tree that collapsed in yard of house on Halohamim Street in Bnei Brak.

A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured by a tree that collapsed in the yard of a house on Halohamim Street in Bnei Brak.

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated her to Sheba-Tel Hashomer Hospital.

MDA paramedic Menachem Englander said: "I was on the street with my family when I suddenly heard a strange noise and saw a tree collapsing in the yard of a house, while reporting to the MDA hotline I ran to the scene, where I saw a 19-year-old lying unconscious and suffering a very severe leg injury.

"I immediately started giving her life-saving initial treatment that included stopping bleeding and together with other MDA forces, we put her in an intensive care unit and evacuated her while continuing advanced treatment to the hospital, while her condition was defined as serious," Englander described.