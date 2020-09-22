List of IDF red bases revealed

As part of IDF coronavirus efforts, it was decided to publish list of 'reddest' units and list of 'green' units in IDF.

As part of an extensive review, "and as part of the IDF's ongoing struggle against coronavirus spread," IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Aviv Kochavi instructed to publish a list of the "reddest" units and a list of "green" units in the IDF every Monday and Wednesday.

The purpose of publishing the list is to increase compliance with guidelines in all IDF units "to increase awareness of the importance of the issue, and to ensure the continued maintenance of full operational competence, functional continuity, and the health of those serving.".

A red unit is a unit with at least 300 soldiers, and the percentage of those testing COVID-19 positive in it, in relation to the total number of soldiers, is the highest.

A green unit is defined as a unit with none testing COVID-19 positive at all. There are many "green units" in the IDF, the units shown in the list were selected according to their size.