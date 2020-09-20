Hong Kong cosmetics maker features blush named for Anne Frank

Hong Kong-based cosmetics maker drops blush named after Anne Frank from its online catalog following criticism.

A cosmetics maker in Hong Kong featured a product named for Anne Frank in its online catalog.

The Dream Like Anne liquid blush was part of a line of products by the cosmetics maker, Woke Up Like This, named for women deemed to be inspiring, including Melinda Gates, Virginia Woolf, Frida Kahlo.

The product was removed from the catalog this week following complaints, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Following complaints that naming the blush for the Holocaust teenage diarist was disrespectful, the Hong Kong edition of the magazine Time Out apologized for an article that featured the product.

“We understand and recognize the insensitivities within this article, and that the inclusion of this product came across as disrespectful of Anne Frank and what she represents,” the apology said. “We sincerely apologize for the distress that this piece has caused.”