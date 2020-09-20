Poll: Likud 30, Yamina 20

Yesh Atid voters hemorrhaging voters to Yamina, bolstering right-wing bloc and propelling Yamina into second place behind the Likud.

Yamina continues to gain ground, according to a new poll, with the rightist alliance projected to become the second largest faction in the Knesset if new elections were held today.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Direct Polls on September 16th, if new elections were held today, Yamina would surge from its current five seats to 20 seats, while the ruling Likud party would fall from 36 seats to 30 mandates.

In third place is the center-left Yesh Atid-Telem alliance with 17 seats, followed by the Joint Arab List with 14 seats, down from the 15 seats it won this March.

Avidgor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party would win nine seats, the poll, found, up two from its current seven seats.

Among the haredi factions, the two parties would retain their combined 16 seats, with Shas holding stable at nine mandates and United Torah Judaism retaining its seven seats.

The Blue and White party of Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz would fall to just eight seats, the poll found, while the far-left Meretz party would double its strength, rising from three to six seats.

Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz, Otzma Yehudit, and Jewish Home all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Broken down by bloc, the Israeli Right-Religious bloc would win 66 seats the poll found, up from its current 58 seats, while the Left-Arab bloc would fall from 55 seats to 45 seats.

The polling agency, Direct Polls, said the right-wing bloc has benefited from the movement of younger voters away from Yesh Atid-Telem to Yamina.

“Bennett’s success comes from the feeling among young voters that he is in touch with their problems and is offering the right solutions, and is doing so quickly, and that he understands their language. It appears that for the first time Bennett…is breaking through his glass ceiling from a sectorial party and is making deep inroads with centrist middle-class voters.”