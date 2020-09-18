400 buses ordered for demonstrations

Haredi groups order hundreds of buses for Jerusalem, other cities to allow demonstrators to return home in solitary confiement.

Haredi organizations ordered 400 buses to Jerusalem and hundreds of buses to other cities to allow for intercity travel despite the lockdown which will begin at 2 pm today.

Channel 12 News reported that the police had received a series of requests for haredi demonstrations to be held in various hotspots, and that these buses were apparently a sophisticated way for demonstrators to return home in solitary confinement, without risking a fine. The focal points of the demonstrations are distinctly haredi areas.

Among the localities where buses were ordered for transportation to demonstrations are: Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Modi'in Illit, Beitar Illit and Elad. Requests for demonstrations were also submitted in Safed and Beit Shemesh. The demonstration in Safed was to be over the sentencing of Amiram Ben Uliel in the Duma Affair.

Haredi organizations are taking advantage of the permit to hold demonstrations during the lockdown in order to get around the one kilometre limit for leaving the house. While there may also be actual demonstrations which take place, the main goal is to freely move between cities at the end of the holiday.