Goebbelsian Liberals now want to burn books

True, there had already been “Dressed to Kill” by Brian de Palma, a famous thriller about a murderer disguised as a woman. But that was 1989. Then another blockbuster, “The Silence of the Lambs”, where the murder is another trans wannabe. And in 1960, Alfred Hitchcock shocked us with "Psycho". But we are in other times, so much so that three years ago, a remake of Psycho had taken off Norman Bates' female clothes for fear of being accused of "transphobia".

If that wasn't enough, J.K. Rowling of "Harry Potter" fame is involved in a new controversy that sees her accused of "transphobia". Her murder is not perpetrated in a shower, but in the social media, and not by a knife, but a reeking stinkbomb Here is a woman, a famous writer, with left-wing credentials in the right place (a past in Amnesty, feminism, anti-Trumpism), who - heaven forfend - defends women from men who declare themselves women in the name of gender.

In Rowling's latest novel, the villain is a killer who dresses as a woman. “Troubled Blood” was written by Rowling under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith (in a game of mirrors that also earned her the accusation of favoring the conversion of gays), and was released a few days ago. It is already causing chaos.

“Someone needs firewood this winter!” reads a tweet. “JK's new book is perfect to burn.”

For months, Rowling has been called a “femi-Nazi witch” for saying that trans and gender activism erases female identity and that there are biological differences between men and women. Monsieur Lapalisse? A truism, an obvious truth. But these are strange times.

At the end of August, Rowling returned the "Ripple of Hope" prize awarded to her by the Robert F. Kennedy association, after the famous liberal family accused her of "transphobia". And with the new accusations come the first bookstores that boycott the novel.

Rabble Books in Maylands, Australia has announced that it will not sell Rowling. Owner Nat Latter said the store would not "put transophobic books on the shelves". One can expect editors who resign (this is already happening) and physical and ideological sit-ins against the writer bombed with threats of rape. But if you're dumb enough to believe everything on Twitter, you might think it's over.

#RIPJKRowling is trending on Twitter. But it's not an obituary, after alll, she is alive and well. It's a death wish. To the three slogans of George Orwell's "1984" ("war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength"), we must add another one: "Love is hate".

Rowling's story would be comical if the phenomena underlying it weren't so terribly serious. In the world of publishing, culture, media, academia, throughout all the West, it has become impossible to say anything "wrong" about Islam, immigration, family, gender and the pride of Western history, or anything good about Israel.

You end up in court, you lose your job, your friends won't say hello to you anymore, your family will pay a very high social price, not to mention a destroyed reputation. Liberals 2.0 have created a perfect machine of cultural destruction.