Jews who hate Trump and do not know why

It is a given that the plurality of Jews wouldn’t vote for Donald J. Trump even if Moses endorsed him. We shouldn’t look for logic here. As prominent Zionist Max Nordau once observed, “logic is a Greek art and Jews can’t tolerate it”.

Tom Teicholz, author of the new book “The Worst President Ever.: Prominent Republican and Former Trump Administration Officials Speak Out Against Trump”,is not an exception. In it, rather than support his case, he offers an unending barrage of selective opinions of Trump opponents and disgruntled former employees who for the most part criticize the President’s intimidating personality and abrasive style.

Having said this, we agree with him that Donald J. Trump is the worst president ever…..for the Democrats/Socialists, that is.

When it comes to the substance however, “the worst president ever,” is striving for new world order reversing his predecessors’ embrace of globalism, Islamism and Iran. His building blocks include a restored military, energy independence, defended borders, and notwithstanding a temporary setback caused by Coronavirus, a robust economy, not seen since the tenure of Dwight Eisenhower. This surfeit of blessings allows Trump to conduct economic and foreign policies in a manner unavailable to his predecessors since the decade following World War II.

In effect, he ushered in a New Age of Nationalism which horrified his critics, especially Jews, who had spent the last 80 years decrying Nationalism as an evil rather than a good. Whereas, Zionism was born in the age of Nationalism and has remained true to its origins.

Overall, his critics failed to grasp the essence and the benefits of Trump’s statecraft and foreign policy based on raison d’état—national interests.

The list of President Trump’s accomplishments is well beyond the scope of this article so we limit them to the “Jewish issues.”

At the beginning of the Trump presidency, America expected an era of protracted confrontation with the Arab World. At end of his first term, America is expecting an era of peace. He accomplished this coming down decidedly in Israel’s favor, thereby convincing the Arabs that it was futile to resist Israel.

Trump’s Middle East peace initiative is rival to Theodor Roosevelt’s balance-of-power diplomacy during the mediation of the Treaty of Portsmouth for which he was awarded the Noble Peace Prize.

Obama had alienated the Arabs by embracing the Mullahs of Iran and entering the nuclear deal known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump withdrew from the deal and spent the last 3.5 years pushing Iran back, thereby endearing himself to the Arabs who consider Iran a mortal enemy. Trump skillfully leveraged the USA position to induce collaboration between Israelis and Arabs against their common danger.

In the process, Trump:

Defunded the Palestinian authority and removed them from Washington,

Defunded UNWRA and put into question who was a refugee,

Recognized Israel sovereignty over the Golan,

Recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US embassy there and finally

Tabled the Trump Plan, Peace to Prosperity, which was decidedly better for Israel than the Arab Peace Initiative, first tabled in 2002.

The publicized criticism of Trump is a surrogate for a deep underlying ideological divide in America. The old adage, “There are two types of Jews—those who believe that Judaism is about social justice and those who know Hebrew,” perfectly reflects the current political environment.

The idea of social justice, in terms of helping the sick and the poor, is deeply embedded in Judaism. Living in ghettos and being persecuted for two millennia the Jewish people have been struggling to reconcile their tragic history with contemporary reality. The experience has led them to take on, and support, the cause of every underdog and liberal movement in sight, no matter how unworthy, no matter how illogical or no matter how it imperiled their own interests or safety.

This is referred to as Tikkun Olam in the Talmud, but those who know Hebrew, know that it is an activity aimed at completing God’s work. Those who don’t know Hebrew divorce this activity from completing

The social justice crowd is not motivated by concerns for Israel and they are not motivated by the interests of the United States.

God’s work and think of it as a good in and of itself. Their divine mission is to change society upon their verities. This phenomenon explains why Orthodox Jews by and large voted for Trump in 2016 and are expected to vote for him in 2020 even in greater numbers.

The social justice crowd is not motivated by concerns for Israel and they are not motivated by the interests of the United States. Their obsession is social justice which they believe is not currently available.. They believe that this can best be achieved through socialism and wealth redistribution.

The Democratic Party is determined to become the ruling party once again, through any means including making false accusations, fabricating or destroying evidence and election fraud.

Tom Teicholz, uses a pen, the others, such as the Jewish Community Action, a Minnesota-based group, are actively participating in demonstrations and riots in support of the so-called racial justice and economic equality.

Some wealthy Jews in an act of colossal memory loss sponsor Antifa and Black Lives Matter just like their ancestors who financed the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia. They forget, if they ever knew, that their ancestors ended up facing a firing squad of triumphant socialism. Thus they support a Party whose every postulate is a fraud:

Systemic racism is a fraud – the country that elected a black president twice cannot be racist

Black Lives Matter doesn’t matter in Chicago, Detroit and other cities controlled by the Democrats

Economic equality can only occur in poverty

The Democrats’ policy of open borders or no borders is designed to open our country to a tsunami of immigrants with morals and values diametrically opposed to those of Americans, ultimately making the United States of America not united, not states, and not even American

Attacks on law enforcement is an attempt create anarchy and dismantle the existing system of authority

The so-called victims of police brutality are predominantly habitual criminals and drug addicts

Racial inequality is the only correct postulate – Affirmative Action is a form of racial privilege

They forget how good America was for Jews for 150 years and instead chase the false God of Socialism.

The Chosen People have chosen the wrong side of history again.

Alexander G. Markovsky is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, a conservative think hosted at King’s College, New York City, which examines national security, energy, risk-analysis and other public policy issues, He is the author of “Anatomy of a Bolshevik” and “Liberal Bolshevism: America Did Not Defeat Communism, She Adopted It.” He is the owner and CEO of Litwin Management Services, LLC. He can be reached at info@litwinms.com

Ted Belman is the founder and publisher of Israpundit.org