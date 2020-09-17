7,000 police, soldiers to enforce lockdown

Lt. Gen. Yishai Shalem, the head of the operations division of the Israel Police, announced Thursday afternoon that 7,000 police officers and soldierswould be deployed across the country to enforce the nationwide lockdown over the High Holidays.

"There will be checkpoints, we will ask people where they are going," Shalem said.

However, he acknowledged that it will be possible for people to cheat the system if they so desire.

"It is important that the public adhere to the guidelines not because they are afraid of the police - but because the virus is scary."

Among the exceptions to the lockdown rules is the option to visit the beach for exercise as long as one can reach the beach by foot.

The lockdown will go into effect tomorrow at 2 pm ahead of the beginning of the Rosh Hashanah holiday on Friday night.