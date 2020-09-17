For many of us, it has become impossible to listen or watch the news wiithout a deep sense of lingering rage and disbelief. Op-ed.

McCarthyism is the name given to the period of time in American history that saw U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin produce a series of investigations and hearings during the 1950s in an effort to expose supposed communist infiltration of various areas of the U.S. government, the Hollywood film industry, and numerous individuals who came to his committee’s attention.

The term has since become synonymous with defamation of character and reputation by means of widely publicized indiscriminate allegations, especially on the basis of unsubstantiated claims or associations. McCarthy terrorized his targets and silenced his critics. Thousands of people lost their jobs as a result, often based on nothing more than innuendo or chance associations.

While McCarthyism ended with the senator’s downfall, the term is highly applicable in the current political discourse and has been given an eerie resurrection in today’s highly politically charged and politically correct environment in which the leftist-progressive agenda has become a guiding light for those embracing the New McCarthyism.

For many of us in America as well as in Israel, it has become almost impossible to listen or watch the news on the major channels without experiencing a deep sense of lingering rage accompanied by disbelief. It seems as if the new McCarthyism is everywhere. Societal chaos and economic collapse are stated as foregone conclusions and serve as the subtext of editorial narratives in the broadcasted media.

From the very first word expressed by these talking heads we already know what’s to follow; the negative and sarcastic intonation, the smugness, the condescending know-it-all attitude, the obsessively meticulous analysis of every decision and every utterance of our conservative political leaders and demonization of conservative political parties in general; all aiming for the same conclusion; deny legitimization, demonize, and instigate the forcible non-democratic ouster of our democratically elected leaders whether it be President Trump or Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Blaming, shaming, confidently expressing unsubstantiated accusations, personal attacks, have all become staples of the daily commentary and interviews broadcast day after day, from morning till nighttime with one overall goal; enforce unity of thought and suppress voices that disagree with the leftist-progressive agenda or be thoroughly vilified prior to becoming guilty by accusation.



Whether it’s about Black Lives Matter in America or the Black Shirts/Crime Minister Movement in Israel; the goals are similar; condone and openly support the ongoing violence, empower those ignoring Corona infection restrictions such as the wearing of masks and social distancing, and attack anyone expressing opinions that infringe on leftist and anti-conservative forces operating in the public arena.



This is how the New McCarthyism has evolved from its earlier version during the 1950’s.

The media regurgitates over and over again their biased and opinionated viewpoints. They interview crackpot professors and similar minded opinion leaders who speak in the name of “truth” expressing a one-sided interpretation of the war on our democratically elected leaders. In actuality, the media not only regurgitate the lies, but willingly lead the parade without being held accountable or paying the price for spreading slander and lies about Trump, Netanyahu, and the Corona pandemic.

As if this isn’t enough, America is under siege by leftist radical street thugs who are fomenting racial tension by violently attacking black and white by-passers, destroying and looting at will, killing and injuring police forces almost everywhere, turning the inner American cities into hell zones, with no respite on the horizon.

And in Israel, daily and weekly demonstrations against the continuing incumbency of Prime Minister Netanyahu have turned violent and have become corona infection mass events. The media have made every effort to present the demonstrators as enlightened citizens expressing their democraatic right to express their opposition. The broadcasted media have given unproportional coverage, presenting these demonstrators as a mass movement, despite their numbers being negligent electorally.

We are told over and over again that these demonstrators have an inalienable right to demonstrate, irrespective of the current corona pandemic restrictions, and irrespective of earlier Supreme Court rulings on right-wing demonstrators that limited the frequency, the hours and demanded strict adherence to noise levels of demonstrators. The media never question the judicial hypocrisy evidenced by condoning these left wing and radical demonstrators despite previous judicial rulings that prohibited the very same type of demonstrations from the other side of the aisle.

The cumulative effect of this blatant hypocrisy, and the expanding polarization of citizens has been a loss of trust and faith in the political system and our political leaders. The underlying danger is not only for our nation as a whole but also a threat to every individual’s way of life. People have lost faith in their leaders, and have lost the belief that we the people are equal in the eyes of the law and that we are all subjectto the same rule of law.

The era of the New McCarthyism in which leftist and radical criminals violently attack, maim, burn, and loot with immunity, where police forces are themselves under judicial and media harassment, has brought upon us a political twilight zone that empowers those that seek to destroy law and order under the guise of demonstrating.

Today the right to demonstrate has become a sacred cow that cannot be interfered with under any conditions, unlike the right to pray in the manner of one’s tradition which has been severely curtailed everywhere. There is a growing perception among citizens whether in the United States or here in Israel, that the violent and undemocratic behavior by the leftist radical organizations is forcing the average citizen to decide for him or herself the boundaries of adherence to the law. Everyone is asking themselves, if mass demonstrations by Black Lives Matter in the United States or by Black Shirts/Crime Minister here in Israel are condoned and excused from adhering to any restrictions during the period of the Corona pandemic despite the onset of the second wave accelerating at a rate that may very well be out of control; then all other activities should be equally allowed. If not, then to hell with corona restrictions, and to hell with the greater good of the nation as a whole.

The expanding rate of infection is a direct result of the disparity of the law and selective enforcement and we as a nation may very well pay with our lives due to this breakdown. We the people should not blame anyone but ourselves.





Ron Jager grew up in the South Bronx of New York, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world. To contact: medconf@gmail.com Website: www.ronjager.com