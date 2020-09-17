Israeli physicians, scientists to hold anti-lockdown demonstration

'Doctors and scientists demand halt to closure, the decision of which to impose is based on zero transparent information to the public.'

A group of physicians and scientists opposing the upcoming holiday COVID-19 lockdown is planning a demonstration this evening in Kikar Habima in Tel Aviv at 8:00 PM.

Among organizers and participants include Shamir Medical Center at Asaf Harofe Hospital Coronavirus Ward Director Dr. Avi Mizrachi, Senior gynecologist Dr. Rotem Inbar, Tel Aviv University Immunology expert Professor Ariel Munitz, Pediatrician Dr. Efrat Shor, Tel Aviv University Microbiology and Immunobiology Department head Professor Udi Kidron, Medical and Strategic Advisor and Haredi Journalist Mr. Menachem Gshayer, Former Meuchedet head Professor Asher Alhiani, and Laniado Hospital Emergency Medicine Director Dr. Amir Shachar.

The announcement for the protest reads: "Doctors and scientists are demanding a halt to the closure, the decision of which to impose is based on zero transparent information to the public, biases and distortions of morbidity and mortality data, without any serious discussion, and ignoring the voices of many experts who have expressed dissent. Please come and share so we can prevent the catastrophic closure."