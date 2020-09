Israel’s ambassador to the United States thinks that very soon more Arab countries will normalize ties with Israel.

Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, and a close adviser to Prime Minister Netanyahu, talks about the normalization agreement with the UAE and what comes next, the prospects for negotiations with the Palestinians, the US sale of F-35 fighter aircraft to the UAE, the threat from Iran and what would make a successful nuclear agreement, and US-Israel relations and the US presidential election.

"Expect another accord between Israel, Arab country 'very soon,'" he said.