Number of active coronavirus cases jumps to over 40,600, as nearly 5,000 new cases are diagnosed in a single day.

A total of 4,812 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Monday, raising the number of active coronavirus patients to 40,647, Israel's Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning.

A full 524 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in serious condition, and 143 of them are on ventilators.

So far, 1,136 people have died of coronavirus, and 118,570 have recovered.

On Monday, 39,025 coronavirus tests were performed, and 10.2% of the test results received came back positive.

Also on Monday, two Israeli hospitals - Nahariya's Galilee Medical Center and Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center - announced that they would no longer be accepting new coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has also said that its coronavirus hotline - which receives tens of thousands of calls each day - has had technical issues due to the overwhelming number of callers, and some callers were not answered or were disconnected. The Ministry added that it is working to fix the issues as soon as possible.