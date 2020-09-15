Israeli minister speaks to Jewish Bahraini parlaimentarian

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch spoke on Monday with a Jewish member of the Bahraini parliament, Nancy Kadouri.

In a post on her Facebook page, Yankelevitch wrote, "One of the goals I set for myself when I took over as Diaspora Affairs Minister was to reach Jewish communities that no one has been in contact with until today."

"I did not imagine that I would have the right to do so with countries that did not previously have ties with the State of Israel," Yankelevich added.

She continued, "About a month ago, we started working with the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates, and tonight - I was privileged to make first contact with the community in Bahrain through the Jewish parliament member Nancy Kadouri. I look forward to starting working together."