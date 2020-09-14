United Arab Emirates agreement requires government ratification

Legal Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office Shlomit Barnea-Fargo admits the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, to be signed tomorrow in the White House, cannot enter into force before the government approves it.

She responded to a letter sent by Adv. Gilad Barnea to the Prime Minister, senior ministers, and the Attorney General, arguing that Binyamin Netanyahu has no authority to approve an agreement alone, but requires the approval by the government.

Barnea-Fargo wrote in response, "According to the information provided to us, in the agreement to be signed this week, it will be explicitly stated that it will not enter into force on the date of its signing, and it will be brought to the government for approval.

"In addition, we were informed that in light of the importance of the agreement, the Prime Minister intends to propose to the government that it also be approved by the Knesset," the legal advisor added.