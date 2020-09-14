3 life sentences for accused Duma killer

Amiram Ben Uliel was convicted of arson attack in which 3 members of Arab family were murdered.

Amiram Ben Uliel, who was convicted of the murder of three members of the Dawabsheh family in Duma, was sentenced to three life sentences in Israel on Monday.

The sentence was handed down today after the Central District Court in Lod recently decided to reject the appeal filed by the defense attorneys to throw out his conviction following new evidence in the case.

His family and friends are now preparing to appeal the conviction to the Supreme Court.

The request for the overturning of Ben Uliel's conviction came after Ahmad Dwabsha, the only witness from the house to the incident, who in media interviews described the incident differently from the details of the indictment under which Ben-Uliel was convicted.

At the beginning of the trial, the court threw out several of Ben Uliel's confessions on the basis that they were extracted via torture by the Shin Bet, but ultimately decided to convict despite the Shin Bet's actions.