

Sovereignty Movement to ministers: Don't sign concessions and withdrawals Movement raises concerns that agreements with Arab states include agreement to establish Palestinian state or freeze construction.

Flash 90 Cabinet meeting Just before the cabinet meeting, the sovereignty movement is launching a final levy demanding that the ministers receive the details of the agreements that are expected to be signed on Tuesday with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.



The movement once again raises the concern that the clauses of the agreements with the Arab states also include agreement in principle, or beyond, on the establishment of a Palestinian state, or on the freezing of construction and settlement development.



In an urgent statement issued by the movement among its supporters, supporters are asked to contact the government ministers directly, demanding that they verify the details of the agreement expected to be signed and prevent signing an agreement contrary to the principles of the Likud movement and the national camp.



"In the next few minutes, a cabinet meeting will be convened. No one has seen the agreement that the prime minister will sign this coming Tuesday in the White House," the movement said in a statement. "We must ask the ministers to check the content of the agreement with the Arab states and make sure that the agreement does not include the establishment of a Palestinian state and / or the freezing of settlement and / or any other concession of the Land of Israel G-d forbid."



