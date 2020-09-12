Ministers expected to oppose lockdown plan: 'Extreme and insane'

Economy Min. Peretz promises to vote against lockdown, says 'economic coronavirus plague no less severe' than actual plague.

Coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu opposes the proposal to restrict movement to 500 meters around an individual's home during the two-week lockdown, News 12 reported.

According to the report, the step was forced on Gamzu by the political echelon, which believes that without it, enforcement of the lockdown will be impossible.

The proposed lockdown, which will be brought for a vote on Sunday, is expected to meet with opposition from several ministers, and it is expected that there will be efforts to water it down as much as possible.

"The proposal placed on the table is extreme and insane, and it will not pass as is," ministers told News 12. They added that the proposal "critically harms the economy, welfare, and health."

Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) has announced that he intends to oppose the lockdown.

"I support a nightly curfew under which 80% of the economy can remain open," he said. "Hundreds of thousands of employees and business owners are living in fear. The economic coronavirus plague is no less severe than the health plague. But if you place limits - then you compensate. I have turned to the Prime Minister demanding that a team be formed immediately to determine a plan for compensation which will be clear to everyone."

Under the proposed plan, schools would close on Wednesday, other than special education. However, grades 5-12 would continue distance learning throughout the upcoming holiday period. Limits would be placed on the number of employees allowed to work in-office, and workplaces would be encouraged to allow as many employees as possible to work from home.