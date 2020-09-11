Explosion occurs at military warehouse in Jordan

Jordanian Army says an electrical short circuit caused a massive explosion at military warehouse in city of Zarqa. No injuries reported.

A massive explosion occurred overnight Thursday at a military warehouse on the outskirts of the Jordanian city of Zarqa, Arab News reported.

The installation, east of the city, contained idle mortar bombs belonging to the armed forces, said Amjad Adaileh, minister of state for media affairs.

The Jordanian Army said that an explosion occurred in one of the munitions depots under dismantling. The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

"According to the Armed Forces headquarters, until this moment, no injuries were recorded as a result of the explosion," Adaileh said.

The installation is located away from civilian areas and the blast could reportedly be heard 30 km away.

The army has cordoned off the area of the explosion and Civil Defense teams are at the scene trying to fight the flames, sources told Arab News.

A committee has been formed to determine the causes of the explosion, the report said.