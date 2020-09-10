Bill would declare Palestinian Authority a 'foreign political entity'

New bill would allow for prosecution of Israeli citizens who cooperating with PA gov't or security agencies against the State of Israel.

A bill submitted by MK Avi Dichter (Likud) and MK Matan Kahana (Yamina) will define the Palestinian Authority as a 'foreign political entity' and thus place it under the 'Prohibition of Contact with a Foreign Agent' law on the accompanying penalties for violating the law.

The proposal was submitted following an initiative by the 'Ad Kan' organization in response to the Ezra Nawi affair, in which Israeli left-wing activist Ezra Nawi was recorded bragging about helping the Palestinian Authority identify PA Arabs who had sold property to Jews, a capital offense under PA law.

In addition, the Ad Kan organization revealed that a member of the Combatants for Peace NGO also served as an officer in the PA intelligence agency.

Although a police investigation was opened against Nawi and others regarding their connections with security and intelligence officials of the PA, the indictment filed against Navi revealed the existing gaps in legislation.

Palestinian Authority is neither a terrorist organization nor a foreign state under Israeli law, so in the current situation it is not possible to prosecute an Israeli citizen with ties to it or someone providing information to PA security forces. The amendment proposes replacing the term 'foreign state' with a broader concept - 'foreign political entity,' which will also include gray areas such as the Palestinian Authority.

The bill to amend the law is signed by MKs Avi Dichter of the Likud, Matan Kahana of Yamina, Zvi Hauser of Derech Eretz, Yinon Azulai and Moshe Arbel of Shas, Sharan Hashakel, Miki Zohar, Nir Barkat, Keren Barak, Uzi Dayan and Tali Ploskov of the Likud, Moshe Ya'alon of Tellem, Elazar Stern of Yesh Atid, and Eitan Ginzburg from Blue and White.

MK Dichter said that the proposed amendment "comes to correct a problem in the Penal Code, and will allow Israelis who have passed sensitive information to bodies other than a state or a terrorist organization in order to harm Israel's national security and endanger its citizens' lives to be prosecuted. From now on, every citizen who assists the Palestinian Authority or with elements in the world hostile to Israel, will know that he will be prosecuted and punished with the utmost severity."

MK Kahana said that said that "the Palestinian Authority is an enemy, and that is how it should be treated. It is time to correct the loophole in the law that makes it easier for Israelis to cooperate with the Palestinian security agency. Israelis who cooperate with the Palestinian Shin Bet, are accused, if at all, of very minor offenses because the PA is not included in the law on contact with a foreign agent."

Kahana added that "collaborators and informers who act together with the Palestinian Authority against the State of Israel should be punished with the utmost severity like those who have maintained contact with an enemy state."