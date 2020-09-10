Facebook fact checkers jump the gun

OAN video flagged as 'partially false', but Facebook's fact checker goes further in its conclusions than the offensive video itself.

One America News Network's (OAN) Liz Wheeler reports again being censored on Facebook, this time for a video in which she reports on a New York Times article entitled Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be, in which the New York Times wrote: "The PCR test amplifies genetic matter from the virus in cycles; the fewer cycles required, the greater the amount of virus, or viral load, in the sample. The greater the viral load, the more likely the patient is to be contagious.

"This number of amplification cycles needed to find the virus, called the cycle threshold, is never included in the results sent to doctors and coronavirus patients, although it could tell them how infectious the patients are.

"In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus, a review by The Times found."

Channel 12 News reported that while Germany uses 30 amplification cycles, Singapore 32, and the United States 34, Israel uses up to a full 37 amplification cycles to detect viral genetic matter.

Many experts agree that anything higher than 30 amplification cycles will result in inactive, dead, or clinically insignificant amounts of the virus being detected, therefore causing the test to show as positive.

Health Communication Lecturer at IDC Herzliya International School Dr. Yaffa Shir Raz wrote: "So what does over 37 rounds mean?

"The inconceivable consequences of this finding are not only on the number of living 'positives' who will surely become negative if they are cultured - but also on the number of deaths classified as coronavirus only because of a positive asymptomatic test. Who knows how many rounds were done there?

"In other words - it means the collapse of the chicken legs on which the entire card tower of the plague in Israel stands," Shir Raz wrote.

Facebook's fact checker slapped a "partially-false" label over Wheeler's report, linking to an article entitled, Fact Check: Concern Over Testing Does NOT Mean Every 'Stat' About COVID-19 is Bogus, that says: "Many who test positive may be carrying insignificant amounts of the virus. But this doesn't mean that testing is useless -- and it certainly doesn't mean that all statistics related to the disease can't be believed."

However, nowhere in Wheeler's report did she suggest this conclusion.

COVID-19 public policy is based on case numbers according to positive tests, not deaths, not hospitalizations, not ICU capacity, not ventilators, and not the infection fatality rate. Wheeler said: "Public policy for COVID-19 is based on case numbers, which means, public policy is based on these positive tests, the majority of which - according to the New York Times - should be negative.

"In other words, Facebook is trying to penalize me for something I did not say."