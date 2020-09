Anthony Fauci: Asymptomatic transmission never drives outbreaks 'In all the history of respiratory-borne viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks.' Mordechai Sones ,

Reuters Dr. Anthony Fauci National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease U.S. Director Dr. Anthony Fauci: "In all the history of respiratory-borne viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks. The driver of outbreaks is ALWAYS a symptomatic person." World Health Organization Emerging Diseases and Zoonosis Unit head Maria Van Kerkhove said coronavirus transmission by people who aren’t showing symptoms is "very rare.” She spoke at a briefing in Geneva.



