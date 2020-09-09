Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warns UAE will bear brunt of any retaliation, 'any incident – covert or overt' carried out by the Zionists.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, special assistant to Majlis Speaker and former Iranian deputy foreign minister, said that the UAE has made a big mistake by establishing relations with “the cancer of the region, the Zionist entity” and that this step was not in its best interest, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). He added that the "Palestinians will not remain silent in the face of this betrayal.”

Amir-Abdollahian stated that the UAE may very well have upset its own security and stability with this move because Israel upsets the stability everywhere it is present.

Amir-Abdollahian warned that the UAE will also bear the brunt of any retaliation against “any incident – covert or overt” carried out by the Zionists and that is meant to harm the security and stability of Iran. He added that this warning goes to the Saudis as well.

Amir-Abdollahian continued to say that the UAE and Saudi Arabia can still backtrack from the mistakes they have made.