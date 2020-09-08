UAE asks OU to certify kashrut throughout the Emirates

Orthodox Union accepts request from UAE government to oversee all kosher food in hotels as well as international events in the Emirates.

In response to a request from the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, Orthodox Union (OU) Kosher, the world’s largest kosher certification agency, will now be the leading kosher certification agency within the Emirates and will do so in partnership with the local Jewish community.

OU Kosher will oversee all kosher food in hotels throughout the Emirates as well as events such as Expo 2020 which has been postponed to October 2021-March 2022.

The request comes following the success of OU Kosher facilitating the kosher food for the historic US and Israel delegation’s visit to Abu Dhabi last week.

“As the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates continues to grow and due to the influx of Jewish tourists, there is a need for kosher food and a certification that is internationally known,” said OU Kosher CEO Rabbi Menachem Genack. “We thank the UAE government for reaching out to us to provide this service and are looking forward to partnering with the local Jewish community to provide kosher food and certification.”