40 cities and towns across Israel to be placed under curfew every day, starting Tuesday evening.

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted Tuesday morning to impose daily curfews on dozens of cities and towns across Israel in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The final list of towns included in the plan was presented Tuesday, spanning 40 municipalities.

Set to begin Tuesday night and last for one week, the plan will impose curfews on the 40 towns and cities every night, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

During the curfew, residents of the towns and cities in question will be barred from walking more than 500 meters from their homes, and most businesses will be required the close, with the exception of businesses offering ‘essential services’.

Schools will close in the 38 towns and cities – with the exception of special education, which will be permitted to remain open.

The most of the towns included in the list are Arab-majority communities, with a significant minority of municipalities included being predominantly haredi.

In some cases, only parts certain cities are to be included in the curfew order.

The list is as follows:

1. Abu Snan

2. Umm al Fahm

3. Eilat (Shachmon district only)

4. Elad

5. Ashkelon (Mitzpe Barnea, Ganei Barnea, Naot Barnea, Givat Tzion, Cramei Tzion districts only)

6. Ashdod (Gimmel, Vav, Zayin, and Het neighborhoods only)

7. Buq'ata

8. Bnei Brak

8. Beitar Illit

10. Beit Shemesh (Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph, Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel, Menuach V'Nahala neighborhoods only)

11. Bu'eine Nujeidat

12. Baqa al-Gharbiyye

13. Julis

14. Jaljulia

15. Jat

16. Dalilat al-Carmel

17. Zemer

18. Taybe

19. Tira

20. Yafia

21. Jerusalem (Kafr Aqab, Beit Hanina, Ramot, Ramat Shlomo, A-Tur, Isawiya, Anata, Shuafat, Sanhedria neighborhoods only)

22. Kisra-Sumei (Kisra only)

23. Kafr Bara

24. Kafr Manda

25. Kafr Qassem (excluding Lev Haaretz and Nof Haaretz industrial zones)

26. Kafr Kara

27. Lakiya

28. Maale I’ron

29. Nazareth

30. Netivot

31. Ein Mahil

32. Emmanuel

33. Isfiya

34. Ar'ara

35. Fureidis

36. Qalansawe

37. Rayna

38. Rekhasim

39. Sderot (Yitzhak Rabin and Naot HaNivim neighborhoods only)

40. Shefaram