The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted Tuesday morning to impose daily curfews on dozens of cities and towns across Israel in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
The final list of towns included in the plan was presented Tuesday, spanning 40 municipalities.
Set to begin Tuesday night and last for one week, the plan will impose curfews on the 40 towns and cities every night, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
During the curfew, residents of the towns and cities in question will be barred from walking more than 500 meters from their homes, and most businesses will be required the close, with the exception of businesses offering ‘essential services’.
Schools will close in the 38 towns and cities – with the exception of special education, which will be permitted to remain open.
The most of the towns included in the list are Arab-majority communities, with a significant minority of municipalities included being predominantly haredi.
In some cases, only parts certain cities are to be included in the curfew order.
The list is as follows:
1. Abu Snan
2. Umm al Fahm
3. Eilat (Shachmon district only)
4. Elad
5. Ashkelon (Mitzpe Barnea, Ganei Barnea, Naot Barnea, Givat Tzion, Cramei Tzion districts only)
6. Ashdod (Gimmel, Vav, Zayin, and Het neighborhoods only)
7. Buq'ata
8. Bnei Brak
8. Beitar Illit
10. Beit Shemesh (Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph, Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel, Menuach V'Nahala neighborhoods only)
11. Bu'eine Nujeidat
12. Baqa al-Gharbiyye
13. Julis
14. Jaljulia
15. Jat
16. Dalilat al-Carmel
17. Zemer
18. Taybe
19. Tira
20. Yafia
21. Jerusalem (Kafr Aqab, Beit Hanina, Ramot, Ramat Shlomo, A-Tur, Isawiya, Anata, Shuafat, Sanhedria neighborhoods only)
22. Kisra-Sumei (Kisra only)
23. Kafr Bara
24. Kafr Manda
25. Kafr Qassem (excluding Lev Haaretz and Nof Haaretz industrial zones)
26. Kafr Kara
27. Lakiya
28. Maale I’ron
29. Nazareth
30. Netivot
31. Ein Mahil
32. Emmanuel
33. Isfiya
34. Ar'ara
35. Fureidis
36. Qalansawe
37. Rayna
38. Rekhasim
39. Sderot (Yitzhak Rabin and Naot HaNivim neighborhoods only)
40. Shefaram