Eastern Jlem teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery at construction site

18-year-old suspected of beating 75-year-old, leaving him in critical condition.

Jerusalem police have arrested an 18-year-old from Eastern Jerusalem suspected of attempted murder, robbery, and causing extensive injury following a serious incident at a construction site in the city.

Last month, a badly beaten 75-year-old with serious injuries was discovered at the site, and was hospitalized in critical condition. The teen is suspected of beating the elderly man with an iron bar, stealing his cellphone, car keys, and additional items before fleeing the scene of the crime.

In May of this year, an attempted stabbing attack took place near the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of the capital city.

An Arab man attempted to stab policemen on Meir Necker street. Police shot and neutralized the terrorist. No casualties were reported in the attack.

The attack came on the footsteps of another attempted stabbing in the Binyamin District of Samaria.

The incident occurred near the Israeli town of Amichai in the Shilo bloc of the Binyamin District, when two terrorists attempted to stab Israeli security personnel.

IDF soldiers opened fire on the terrorists, neutralizing both of them.

No injuries were reported among Israeli security forces.