Gabi Ashkenazi: Was Netanyahu set up? I doubt it

The FM views the revelation of the link between investigator in Netanyahu case and Judy Nir-Mozes as an attempt to invalidate case.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi dismissed Channel 12 News reporter Amit Segal's revelation regarding the personal connection between sister of the Yediot Ahronot managing editor, Judy Nir-Mozes, and the investigator in Netanayhu's trial, leading to the Head of the Police Investigations Department efforts to put an end to the case without causing too much noise.

During an interview with Kan Reshet Bet Radio, Ashkenazi claimed it was obvious that the investigator had no influence on the case. He said he believes the prosecution's claims that the individual responsible for looking into the case took leave before the investigation took place and that this was easy to prove.

Ashkenazi also asserted that in Israel, only clear, factual data bears any meaning in the court of law. "That is what determines the ruling. I have confidence that the court will rule fairly in this case." Asked if he agrees with Netanyahu's lawyers' assertion that the case is a set-up, Ashkenazi replied: "Not as far as I can tell."

The Foreign Minister said this was an attempt by the defense team to invalidate the judiciary, investigators and judges in the case. "I believe wholeheartedly that our legal system is far from being corrupt and weighs cases solely on the basis of evidence provided," he asserted.