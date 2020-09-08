Coronavirus in Israel: 2,580 new cases, 1,206 dead

The number of cases continues to rise towards a new daily record. The number of positive tests, however, is relatively low.

The Ministry of Health updated on Monday evening that tests conducted from midnight to 10:30 p.m. identified 2,580 new cases of coronavirus.

8.1% of the tests carried out in the past 24 hours came back positive, the lowest figure in the last week.

The number of active cases of coronavirus in Israel now stands at 26,722, of whom 470 are in serious condition and 135 are on respirators.

Six patients have died in the past 24 hours and the total number of deaths since the start of the outbreak has risen to 1,026.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Monday, "I understand the basic right of all of us to pray, protest, hold weddings with 1,000 guests. But what about the rights of a citizen who has diabetes or lung disease? Of those who built the country and today are at risk? What about the doctors and nurses - do all of these have no rights?"

"If everything is open and normal and there are no restrictions and masks, the results are more cases."

"As a result, 2 percent in hospitals and 0.8 percent also die. We can go in one direction and we can go in another. It is impossible to think that the numbers will be low and at the same time everything will be open," the Health Minister concluded.