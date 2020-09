Watch: Turkey conducts provocative military exercise Turkey and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are in the midst of a 5-day land, air and sea military exercise. EU expected to object. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Turkey (from archives) Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are conducting a joint land, air, and sea military exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean as long-time foe Greece is expected to take up the matter in the EU.



top