UCLA, Stanford study: 'For average 50-64 year old, chances of dying from COVID-19 are 1 in 19.1M' New study finds chances of contracting or dying from coronavirus much lower than previously thought. Mordechai Sones ,

Flash 90 'Less at risk than previously thought' A new study from medical researchers at UCLA and Stanford University found the chances of contracting or dying from coronavirus are much lower than previously thought. One America's Pearson Sharp has the details.



top