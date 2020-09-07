Israeli hospitals warn: 'We're on the brink of collapse'

Israeli health officials are concerned the country’s healthcare system may be overwhelmed this winter, if the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen as the flu season begins.

According to a report Monday morning in the Hebrew daily Ma’ariv, several senior health officials warned that hospitals are already having trouble handling the increased number of coronavirus patients in serious condition, and will be further strained if the pandemic continues to escalate when the flu season begins.

Dr. Ze’ev Feldman, the chairman of the Irgun Rofei Ovdei HaMedina (ARAM) - which represents doctors working in the public healthcare system – and chief of Sheba Medical Center’s children’s neurosurgery department expressed concerns over the growing number of serious cases of the coronavirus and the continued increase in the number of fatalities each week.

On Sunday, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted to impose daily 12-hour curfews on 40 cities and towns across Israel which have high coronavirus infection rates. Most of the communities in question are either Arab-majority or haredi-majority towns.

Under the curfews, which last every day from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., businesses in the affected towns will be required to close, with the exception of businesses providing ‘essential services’.

Schools will be closed in the 40 towns and cities included in the order.