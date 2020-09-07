PA: Settlements preventing a diplomatic process

PA cabinet leader says that even if annexation process is halted, the PA will not resume negotiations under the current conditions.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh met on Sunday in Ramallah with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Niels Annen, and discussed with him the latest policy developments.

Shtayyeh expressed appreciation for Germany's opposition to the Israeli “annexation plan” and its support for a two-state solution.

In addition, Shtayyeh noted that the PA leadership is ready to return to a diplomatic path if it relies on a clear source of authority, meaning the agreements signed with Israel or international law and decisions.

The PA cabinet leader noted that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas supports the convening of an international peace conference to reach a settlement of the Palestinian issue.

"Even if the annexation process is halted we will not allow a return to the previous situation, when the settlement continues and the demolition of the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state continues," said Shtayyeh, who called on Germany to play a more active role in promoting a serious diplomatic move.