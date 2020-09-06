Malawi to open embassy in Jerusalem

After Serbia and Kosovo announce plans to open embassies in Jerusalem, Malawi's president tells parliament he will open embassy in Israel.

The president of Malawi said that his country would open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Lazarus Chakwera made the announcement Saturday in parliament as part of a larger announcement about new diplomatic missions Malawi will be opening. Malawi currently does not have a diplomatic mission in Israel.

The announcement came a day after Serbia and Kosovo announced that they too would open Jerusalem embassies.

Most countries with diplomatic missions in Israel locate them in Tel Aviv. The Trump administration moved the American embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, more than two decades after Congress first mandated such a move.

On Sunday, chief Palestinian Authority senior negotiator Saeb Erekat announced that the Palestinian Authority would sever relations with any country that opens an embassy in Jerusalem.

"Palestine will sever its relations with any country that will move or open its embassy to Jerusalem.We urge all nation states to abide by international law ,including security council resolutions 478 and 2334 . Violating int. law is a sign of weakness not strength," Erakat tweeted.