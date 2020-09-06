Watch: Arrest of terrorist who injured Israeli officer

A suspected terrorist was arrested in eastern Jerusalem recently, on suspicion he hurled a marble block at an Israeli Border Police officer during a riot in the capital a week ago.
The Israel Police's special Mista'aravim unit arrested the suspected in the Issawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem.
The suspect is believed to have thrown a marble block at Border Police officers during a riot in the neighborhood, hitting one officer, leaving him lightly injured.
Rioters hurled rocks and firebombs and shot fireworks at officers during the riot, damaging two police vehicles.