Watch: Arrest of terrorist who injured Israeli officer

Special Israeli police unit captures Arab terrorist in Jerusalem suspected of hurling piece of marble at Border Police officer, injuring him

A suspected terrorist was arrested in eastern Jerusalem recently, on suspicion he hurled a marble block at an Israeli Border Police officer during a riot in the capital a week ago.

The Israel Police's special Mista'aravim unit arrested the suspected in the Issawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The suspect is believed to have thrown a marble block at Border Police officers during a riot in the neighborhood, hitting one officer, leaving him lightly injured.

Rioters hurled rocks and firebombs and shot fireworks at officers during the riot, damaging two police vehicles.