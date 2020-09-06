Jews for Biden – you can’t be serious

It’s safe to vote Republican. Take the plunge. Nobody is watching. In fact, FDR has been gone for some time. Opinion.

Let me be the first to announce…to my brethren…that Franklin Delano Roosevelt is no longer president of the United States.

It’s safe to vote Republican. Take the plunge. Nobody is watching.

In fact, FDR has been gone for some time.

So all bets are off and it is no longer a requirement to automatically vote Democrat…even as FDR himself was not so terrific for the Jews.

For sure you know the story. If not, this book, “FDR and the Jews” Is helpful. To summarize, the relationship was complicated.

On the one hand, FDR’s New Deal progressivism fell right in with what Jews believed for more than 3,000 years – “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” from Leviticus 19:18.

On the other hand, he could have done more to save the Jews trapped in Hitler’s Europe. He turned his back on Rabbi Eliezer Silver.

That’s a story that needs telling all its own. Based in Cincinnati, Rabbi Silver was a Torah giant of world renown.

Back in 1938/39, along with Hillel Kook, he had already begun to raise awareness, and support, and money, enough to save thousands of Jews. In his son’s uniform…that of Captain Dr. Nathan Silver… Rabbi Silver rode in Jeeps and in planes with Gen. Eisenhower, to survey, to report, to awaken, to demand action.

But, in 1943, when he led 400 rabbis on a march to Washington in order to persuade FDR to do more, FDR stiffed him and the entire delegation.

Truman’s name will always be blessed for blessing Israel moments after David Ben-Gurion declared independence. On behalf of the United States, Truman recognized the Jewish State against the counsel of his State Department, which feared an Arab backlash, and was never favorable to Jewish aspirations anyway.

Neither was Truman’s wife, Bess, and Truman himself was known to utter an anti-Jewish slur or two.

But here’s the point. The moment arrived, and Truman did the right thing.

Does Joe Biden have the same grit and fortitude? Truman shrugged off State’s Arabists and the other lobbyists because he had guts and a mind of his own.

Nobody was going to tell Truman what to do.

But everybody tells Biden what to do. He has no mind of his own.

Mort Klein at ZOA informs us that Biden is prepared to overturn the Taylor Force Act, the measure that had prevented American dollars from going to the PA’s pay-to-slay program. That should be enough of a signal as to which direction Biden is heading should he get in – with help from Jewish American votes?

We’ve been warned.

Voting Democrat has become a bad habit…consider it hazardous to your health. You quit smoking for that reason. You can quit this, too.

If I can bring even one voter around, I’ve done my job.

As a bonus…here’s more on Captain Dr. Nathan Silver, from the book, “The Bathsheba Deadline” as follows:

“One of the original Nazis Hermann Goering had a cardiac condition and needed medical attention to stand fit for trial at Nuremberg for crimes against humanity.

“A doctor from Cincinnati was assigned the task, and this was no ordinary doctor, rather a cardiologist named Dr. Nathan Silver, son of rabbinical giant, Rabbi Eliezer Silver. Dr. Silver had been attached to Patton’s Third Army as a medic. (Where he saved thousands of American lives in the field of battle) and after the war, this was what this Jewish doctor had to do – save the life of a Nazi.

“Years later, when asked why – why not let this monster die, or even kill him, Silver, who ate powdered eggs throughout the war to stay kosher, plainly said: ‘I am a doctor.’

“In the end, Goering was sentenced to death, but committed suicide in his cell.

“After the war, Dr. Nathan Silver took up family practice in Cincinnati and never spoke openly of his exploits, his heroics, with Patton.

“He was so simply, so humbly, so honorably, a doctor.”

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

