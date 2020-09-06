Attempted terror attack in Samaria

Palestinian Arab terrorist tries to stab soldiers stationed at the Ariel Junction. Terrorist caught after being shot. No soldiers wounded.

A Palestinian Arab terrorist on Sunday tried to stab soldiers stationed at the Ariel Junction in Samaria, before fleeing the scene.

Security forces pursued the terrorist, who was caught minutes later.

Reports from the scene indicate that the terrorist was shot and wounded. No soldiers were wounded.

The IDF Spokesman said: "This was a stabbing attempt. A terrorist arrived at the soldiers' post at Ariel Square in the direction of the city. He pulled out a knife and tried to stab the soldiers but was unsuccessful and fled the scene."

"There are no casualties to our forces. The suspect was wearing dark jeans and a short shirt and a black mask on his face. At the moment, Ariel Square is blocked in all directions. The terrorist was apprehended."