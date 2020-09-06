PA records seven new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number to 199.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Saturday recorded seven new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 199, the Xinhua news agency reports.

In a press statement, PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila said that among the seven new deaths, five were recorded PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, while two were reported in the Gaza Strip.

She said that her ministry reported 433 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of infections to 33,250.

In the past week, the PA recorded the highest daily rise of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

The PA announced last month it was prolonging a lockdown in Judea and Samaria for five days following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run “health ministry” in the Gaza Strip warned on Sunday that the increase in the infections was "because the residents do not abide by the precautionary instructions."

The government in Gaza is still imposing a full lockdown on the entire region in order to contain the spread of the virus.

The first cases of COVID-19 in Gaza were reported in late March. Before that, local authorities declared a new set of precautionary measures amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the coastal enclave.