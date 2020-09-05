Aryeh Deri: 'No choice but to order a general lockdown'

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) said that there is no way out of another lockdown, due to the rising infection rates.

In an interview with Hadashot Sof Shavua, Deri said, "There's no way to avoid the truth: In order to get rid of these numbers, we're going to need to have a general lockdown."

"This is also the opinion of the experts - [coronavirus czar Professor Ronni] Gamzu and the Health Ministry have said that there will be no way around it. No one has yet found a different system for bringing thousands of infections down to tens of infections."

He added: "A lockdown is a horrible thing, it's very problematic - it's an economic hit."

Regarding the decision to impose a lockdown only on the "red" cities, Deri said that "the police and Home Front Command said that controlling 30 red cities is more complicated than a lockdown on the entire country."

"I asked the Cabinet if a lockdown on the red cities would save us from a general lockdown, if there was even a small chance of it. But no one said that that is what will happen."

He also said that he supports Gamzu: "I did not appoint him, the Prime Minister did. I back him, all the time. I have not said anything bad about him personally. The Interior Ministry headed by myself does everything to help him. His success is my success. I pray he will succeed."