US national security adviser: We want to see the Palestinians in their own state

Robert O'Brien says US administration is "committed to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine".

US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Thursday the US administration is "committed to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine", Haaretz reports.

The comments were made in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, during which O'Brien added, "We want to see the Palestinians in their own state with their own government, hopefully a democratic government, and one that thrives economically alongside Israel.”

His remarks were also tweeted out by the National Security Council's official account.

O'Brien on Monday was part of the joint Israeli-US delegation which visited Abu Dhabi to finalize the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The delegation was headed by Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat, and was also attended by US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner.

Israel's agreement with the United Arab Emirates stipulates that Israel will suspend its plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu insisted that the agreement with the UAE did not mark the end of his sovereignty plan, but is merely a temporary delay. US President Donald Trump, however, later asserted that Israel agreed not to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as part of the agreement.

O’Brien’s remark is a rare one by a top official under President Trump, whose Middle East proposal and the Israel-UAE deal he helped broker have come under harsh criticism by the Palestinian Authority.