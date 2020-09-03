IDF soldiers will be diverted to help police enforce lockdown

Hundreds of IDF soldiers to be deployed across Israel to help police enforce next week's lockdown in 31 towns and parts of Jerusalem.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) has ordered the IDF to deploy hundreds of soldiers across the country, in coordination with Israel Police, to help enforce the lockdown planned for next week.

Gantz issued the order Thursday after the Coronavirus Cabinet voted to impose a new lockdown in more than 30 towns and cities across the country which are listed as “red” communities, indicating high coronavirus infection rates.

The Defense Minister also ordered the ministry’s Home Front Command to increase its activities in “red” communities, including conducting more epidemiological investigations to track the spread of the coronavirus, conducting more tests, and to assist in the distribution of food packages during the upcoming lockdown.

Earlier on Thursday, the Coronavirus Cabinet approved plans to impose lockdowns in the more than 30 towns and cities across the country which have elevated coronavirus infection rates, most of them in areas with large Arab or haredi populations.

"For an entire month, we had a high – even very high – but stable level of morbidity. In recent days there has been an increase, and a very dramatic increase yesterday," Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said after the lockdown plan was accepted.

"Today, in the Corona Cabinet, we decided to make an immediate effort to block this increase in morbidity. We made a decision to enact lockdowns on the red cities from which infection is spreading both within the cities themselves and to the rest of the population of Israel."

"I request the cooperation of every Israeli citizen in order to block this morbidity. It is important for the health of each and every one of you."

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) and Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) voted against the lockdown.

The lockdown is set to begin next Monday, and will last for one week.

During the lockdown, residents will be required to stay within 500 meters of their homes. Public transportation in these areas will be curtailed and most businesses will be required to temporarily close. Schools will be closed, with the exception of special education.

Entry and exit from the areas under lockdown will be limited to essential workers.

Parts of eastern Jerusalem will be included in the lockdown, along with the following towns and cities:

1. Abu Snan

2. Umm al Fahm

3. Elad

4. I'billin

5. Buq'ata

6. Jaljulia

7. Jat

8. Bnei Brak

9. Beitar Illit

10. Beit Jan

11. Beit Shemesh

12. Dalilat al-Carmel

13. Zemer

14. Tiberias

15. Taybe

16. Tira

17. Kisra-Sumei

18. Ka'abiyye-Tabbash-Hajajre

19. Kafr Bara

20. Kafr Kana

21. Kafr Qassem

22. Lakiya

23. Sheikh Danun

24. Maale I’ron

25. Ein Mahil

26. Isfiya

27. Ar'ara

28. Fureidis

29. Qalansawe

30. Rekhasim

31. Kfar Aza