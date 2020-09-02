First emissaries to Dubai Jewish community

World Zionist Organization to send its first ever emissaries to the Jewish community of an Arab nation in wake of Israel-UAE peace deal.

Zionist history in the making: For the first time, the World Zionist Organization is dispatching full-time emissaries to the Jewish community of Dubai following the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. This will also make them the first emissaries in an Arab country.

The decision was made following a request by the Orthodox Union to send emissaries to Dubai. The WZO launched a procedure to select and train the emissaries.

A young Jewish couple, Yaakov and Zalti Eisenstein, were chosen for the unique task. which will include establishing and managing a Jewish kindergarten, conducting classes and lectures on Jewish traditions, establishing a Hebrew language study program and organizing community events around Jewish holidays.

The couple are expected to begin their new roles as early as the High Holidays next month.

The issue of sending emissaries to the Jewish community of Dubai was raised during the historic meetings between the Israeli delegation led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and their counterparts in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

Yaakov and Zalti Eisenstein will serve in Dubai as part of the "Ben Ami" emissary project of the Center for Religious Affairs in the Diaspora at the WZO.

WZO chairman Avraham Duvdevani said that "this is an important milestone in the history of the Zionist movement in all the years of its existence. We will continue to work in every way to strengthen the connection between the State of Israel and the Jewish communities in the Diaspora and to strengthen the Jewish identity of our people around the world, including in the ends of the earth and in the smallest communities."

The WZO has updated the office of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of the selection of the emissaries to the Jewish community of Dubai.