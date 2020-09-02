Sisi expresses support for UAE deal, warns against sovereignty in talk with Netanyahu

Statement from PMO says Netanyahu thanked Egypt for promoting stability, asked for help in returning Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Wednesday the UAE-Israel normalization accord represents a step towards regional peace by preserving Palestinian Arab rights and Israeli security.



In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sisi voiced his support for "any steps that would bring peace" to the volatile Middle East.

He welcomed measures that "preserve the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, allow for the establishment of their independent state and provide security for Israel".

The UAE-Israeli agreement announced on August 13 was a "step in that direction", he said.

Sisi warned against any unilateral decisions that "would undermine the chances for peace" and called for talks between the Israelis and Palestinian Authority.

According to a statement by the PM's office, Netanyahu thanked Sisi for his assistance in advancing stability in the region - especially in Gaza - and asked for the Egyptian leader's help in returning the bodies of IDF soldiers killed in battle during Operation Protective Edge as well as Israeli nationals held by Hamas.

The statement said the two leaders also discussed the regional challenges, strengthening relations and cooperation on a range of issues.