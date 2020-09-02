Veteran American-Israeli journalist Caroline Glick excoriated settlement leaders Wednesday, blaming them for the suspension of the plan to apply Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

Speaking at the Arutz Sheva – BeSheva Jerusalem Conference Wednesday morning, Glick slammed the Yesha Council – the umbrella organization which represents Israelis living in Judea and Samaria – saying the council’s reaction to the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan killed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s bid to apply sovereignty to roughly 30% of Judea and Samaria.

“A protest tent needs to be set up outside the offices of the Yesha Council, which forfeited its advantages and blocked sovereignty,” said Glick, referencing the protest tent set up by the Yesha Council in June outside of the Prime Minister’s Residence to protest Israel’s support for the Trump plan.

Glick went on to accuse the Yesha Council of doing political damage to President Trump by vocally protesting his peace plan.

“The Yesha Council worked to hurt President Trump politically with steps which surprised everyone.”

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz pushed back, however, calling the map presented in the Trump plan for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria ‘dangerous’.

“Netanyahu told us that the map was only conceptual, and that it would be changed. But from the moment that it became the actual map [for the sovereignty plan] we understood that this was dangerous to the settlement enterprise.”

Gantz added that Israel could still apply sovereignty, even after agreeing to suspend the sovereignty plan.

“Sovereignty is something that could be done today.”